Maybe it sounds corny to some people, but I don’t care.
It really is a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
One of the best moves I’ve ever made in my life — literally and figuratively — was moving to my sweet little house in my sweet little neighborhood.
And one of the best things about my neighborhood is the fact that it’s easy to walk in.
Almost every afternoon, I kick off my bunny slippers and pick up my shoes — my dog’s cue to go wild, because he knows what’s coming next.
Almost delirious with joyous anticipation, he skitters from the closet where his leash hangs back and forth to the front door, waiting for me to tie my shoelaces, pick up my keys and cell phone, and lift the leash off its hook.
Then I snap it onto his collar, take a deep breath, open the front door -
and away we go.
The first block or so is taken at a pretty zippy rate of speed as Rufus strains against the leash, eager to explore the bushes and landscaping that line the sidewalks, sniffing to see what other dogs or critters may have passed by since our previous visit.
By the time we get to the second block, he has settled down to a more moderate pace, but is still in high spirits as we round the corner where the big dog lives, past the house with the pretty flowers, ducking under the tree with the low branches and along the sidewalk where we admire children’s chalk art and weave our way past discarded bicycles and scooters.
We both recognize the parked car under which there is often a cat lurking. Rufus walks a little more stiffly as we move by, perhaps remembering the time he poked his nose under the fender and came away with a justified scratch.
There are a few yards that are so lovingly tended that I tighten the slack on the leash to discourage Rufus from pausing. He almost always puts my stash of plastic bags to use at some point along our walks, but I do my best to make sure he avoids the lawns that are most meticulously maintained, and I have also trained him to use the narrow patch of grass between the sidewalk and the street rather than someone’s actual lawn.
I wave at neighbors as they drive by, and they almost always wave back.
I say “Good afternoon!” to children who are playing in their yards. Almost without exception, they will respond, “Can I pet your dog?” and the answer is always “Yes!”
I call friendly greetings to neighbors who are outside working in their yards, working on their cars, or just outside. There is always something to genuinely compliment, whether it is their flowers or their vehicle or just the weather.
There are a few neighbors who get more than just a passing hello. Some are also out walking their own dogs, some are just sitting in a folding chair in the shade, some are mulching their landscaping, some are checking their mailboxes, some are rolling their trash toters to the curb.
We’ve crossed paths so many times now that we feel like friends, and for that matter, we are.
We talk about the latest news: Who’s moving into that big house on the corner, wonder what’s this flower that just came out of nowhere alongside the driveway, gosh the lawn needs mowing again, bargains found at last weekend’s yard sale, how much rain we’ve gotten or need, where you’re going for vacation, mmm smells like someone’s grilling.
Nothing big, nothing earthshaking, just a friendly “howdy” even though nobody actually says that.
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood … thanks to all my beautiful neighbors.
