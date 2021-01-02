I spent part of New Year’s Eve watching a “Twilight Zone” marathon. Haha! I can’t think of a more appropriate way to kiss this year goodbye and kick it out with good riddance.
As I scanned the lineup on my television guide, the thought occurred to me: Who knows but that this whole crazy year gone by hasn’t been some kind of cosmic episode?
Of course, I watch the classic episode “Time Enough at Last” — but although its plot is perhaps one of the fascinating and memorable, it always leaves me feeling troubled deep within myself, and with a lingering sense of injustice. Those closing lines haunt me: “It’s not fair.”
Because the truth is, my favorite episodes are those that have a happy ending. Well, so maybe “happy” isn’t exactly the right word, but the conclusions to “A Stop at Willoughby,” “The Last Flight” and “The Bewitchin’ Pool” are strangely satisfying to me.
One thing each of those episodes has in common is the fact that, in the closing scenes, the main characters choose their final destinies … and so it is with us as we bid farewell to 2020 and look forward to 2021.
I run to embrace the new year with tremendous optimism and anticipation. For the first time in what feels like a long time, I have plans: things I’m looking forward to seeing, doing, becoming, learning, exploring.
Most of these things won’t matter, or even be noticed by, anyone but myself. That’s fine; mine is the only life for which I am responsible.
But as Ebenezer Scrooge learned (the hard way), mankind is my business. The welfare of others is, or should be, the business of all of us. I do what I can now, but I am looking forward to the opportunity to do even more in the future.
In the meantime, though, as the final pages of this current year are turned and its book closed forever, I am reminded anew of how very, how truly blessed I really am.
My children are happy in the lives they have created for themselves. I see in my grandchildren all the potential and all the promise the world has to offer. I have faithful friends, an adoring dog and hobbies that are interesting, challenging and rewarding. My home is warm, with comfortable chairs and hundreds of books.
“At peace with God and man.”
Speaking of my books, I read that line just recently, in “Heidi,” a story written for children, I suppose, but whose message is even more suited for adults who are worn down with worry and weariness.
And of course, there is a happy ending in this story too, but not before tears are shed by any reader whose heart is still tender enough to be touched in such a way.
So — inspired by these examples — I have made up my mind to give this year a “happy ending” of sorts, even if it is only by acknowledging that the year has, indeed, come to an end.
The next chapter is yet to be written, and in a very real way, we all hold the pen in our hands with which to write it.
Forget the broken eyeglasses and the broken dreams of 2020.
Let’s board that train to Willoughby, leap into the cockpit and jump into the deep end of the pool.
It’s a new year … and its story is all up to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.