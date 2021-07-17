As of today, I am halfway through the first month of my last year.
But who’s counting?
Well, the answer to that would be ME.
Nobody has ever looked forward to retirement more than I am. I’ve got a countdown clock on my phone and it sends me a notification every single day to let me know how much closer I am.
As of today, that glorious milestone is only 348 days away.
I can break that down for you by hours, minutes and seconds if you’re really interested.
By the time I retire on June 30, 2022, I will have worked for 47 years at two jobs. Actually, I’ve done a lot of different jobs during that time, but I’ve worked for two employers.
Most days have been good. Some have been great. A few have been a drag and even fewer were pretty crummy.
Not a bad average.
Looking back, some of the best days for me have been those that were the worst days for everyone else. Not that I’m glad they were having a bad day, but those are the times when I’ve been able to make a real difference, by being there to support and encourage and assist, or just be there.
I am really proud to say that I have never cashed a paycheck with a guilty conscience. Whether it looks like it or not, I have worked hard nearly every single day, and on the few slow days, I’ve taken advantage of those opportunities to clean out files, dust my bookshelves and generally get things in order for the next busy day.
Speaking of cleaning out files: Mindful of the sand running through the hourglass, I have taken time this summer to clean out the two file cabinets, three bookshelves and the big credenza in my office, purging files and documents and notebooks and all kinds of stuff.
As I hauled load after load and box after box of papers to the dumpster and recycle bin, I reflected on the many hours of hard work that had gone into each and every one of those projects. I have to say, it was strangely gratifying to realize that I really have done something, maybe even a whole lot of somethings, over the course of my career.
But whoever they hire to replace me isn’t going to know or care about any of that stuff, so they are never going to go looking for it, so it’s a lot more merciful for me to get rid of it now than to expect them to dredge through all this stuff later.
My main responsibility now is to continue to serve and support the rest of my team, but also to ensure a smooth transition for the next person. I’ve created a calendar filled with information about various projects and when they need to be completed, whether daily, weekly, monthly, annually or whatever. I’ve compiled examples of what certain things have looked like in the past, but with the understanding that this is only a starting point, a foundation upon which the next person could and should build to be even better than I ever was.
All this sounds like I can’t wait to burn the door down and get out of here.
Not gonna lie; I’m definitely not one of those people who claim that I’m having so much fun at work that I never want to leave, and I absolutely hope I live forever because that’s how long it will take to get through the long list of things I want to do and see and accomplish during retirement.
But knowing this is my last year has brought me to the realization that although work has never defined my life, it has been a big part of my life and who I am.
I am thankful, truly thankful, for the lessons and opportunities that have been given to me. I am blessed beyond measure for having known co-workers who became friends — those that lasted for a season and those that have lasted a lifetime.
As I threw out the last of the old files and documents from some long-forgotten project that was once the biggest deal in the world, I smiled and reflected on all the days gone by.
And I smile even more, looking forward to everything that still lies ahead.
