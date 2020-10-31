They say Halloween is the second biggest holiday in the United States, surpassed only by Christmas. I am never represented in these polls; otherwise, the numbers would be very different.
Don’t get me wrong. I like Halloween just fine, but I don’t do anything special and I certainly don’t contribute much to the $9 billion they say is spent on this day each year. No costume, unless I get credit for my orange flannel shirt.
My decorations are equally minimal; I have a few gauzy ghosts fluttering from the eaves on my front porch. I put them out mainly as a signal to children that yes, mine is a house that observes Halloween. Hopefully, the ghosts, which are cute and not at all scary, along with the glow of my porch light, lets kids know they are welcome here.
Of course, who needs ghosts to make this the scariest Halloween of our lifetimes.
When I was a kid (read that phrase in the voice of an old geezer), Mom bought those cheap costumes with the plastic face masks held in place with a rubber band that snapped halfway through the night, usually as you were lifting the mask up to wear it on top of your head because you couldn’t see through the eye holes, and your breath made the inside of the mask wet and sweaty, but the rubber band breaking was actually a blessing because the thing gave you a headache anyway.
Off you went at sunset, fussing at your little brother because his legs were so short that his bag dragged on the ground, and of course it was inevitable that at some point it would give way and his candy would spill out and he’d stand there crying while you scooped up the good stuff and tossed it into your own bag.
You never went to the mean old lady’s house because everyone knew she gave out poisoned popcorn balls, and if you were feeling especially brave (and if you felt confident that your identity could not be discerned), you might jeer at the residents as you walked past houses whose lights were off but they weren’t fooling anyone because you could see the blue light of their television flickering through the window.
After trudging around the neighborhood for what seemed like hours and miles, your little brother started whimpering that he was tired, he was cold, he was scared, he wanted to go home, so you circled back and dropped him off — goodbye and good riddance — and continued on your way, this time making your way toward Griffith Avenue, where it was rumored the rich people gave out silver dollars.
(Don’t waste your time; they don’t.)
By now, it really was late, and really dark, and your legs were tired, and the cheap strings that tied your costume together in the back had broken somewhere along the way, and you needed to use the bathroom, and what was that noise in the shadows over there, and was that the silhouette of a witch flying across the face of a full moon …?
So you hurried back across town, relieved to see your Mom standing in the doorway; the cold chill of fear melted away as you entered the safe, warm, familiar embrace of your home.
Well, those are the scary Halloween memories of my childhood.
Each generation’s experiences and memories are different, and this year’s trick-or-treaters will certainly have their own stories to tell someday.
Some of those stories might include a memory of a house with a pickup truck backed up to the sidewalk, a large bowl of candy sitting on the tailgate filled with Zombie Skittles (a microcosm of this year if there ever was one) along with a sign inviting kids to take two (but I don’t care if they take more), and a lady in an orange flannel shirt sitting on a rocking chair on her porch waving at kids and calling out, “Happy Halloween! Happy Halloween!”
And to all, a good night.
