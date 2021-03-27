Tax time again … and although my brother the accountant swoons when he hears this, I always try to make sure the deductions from my paycheck mean I will get a refund instead of having to pay in when it’s time to settle up.
“It’s kinda like a Christmas Club,” I say, but he just reminds me I am letting the government use my money interest-free all year.
My answer to that is simple: I don’t care.
Although I am not wild about many of the ways the government spends and even wastes money, for the most part, I consider it a privilege to contribute toward services and infrastructure that benefit me, my community and the greater good. Even when my taxes pay for things I don’t need or use myself, I’m glad to know other people are able to benefit from living in a society that says we take care of one another.
Now, let’s not get crazy here. I certainly don’t write a check any bigger than I have to, and I hope our leaders are good stewards as they spend the money I worked hard to earn.
But paying taxes means I have a job. It means I own something of value.
One thing I own that I value, even if he is not valuable, is my dog. So even though nobody else I know does this, I take a deep breath and navigate that roundabout (I never get in the right lane the first time around) out by the animal shelter and pay $5 for a dog license. I assume that money helps to feed and care for other dogs and cats while they are waiting for new homes, as my Rufus once did, and if so, it’s money well spent.
And as soon as I get that little postcard in the mail every year, I drive downtown, find an empty spot that does not require parallel parking, rummage around in my glove compartment to find the extra copy of my insurance card and registration papers — even though they never ask to see either of these things — and I stand in line at the courthouse to pay taxes and license my truck.
This year’s line was longer than usual, but that’s probably just because we were all spread out six feet apart. And I wasn’t in a hurry; it’s best not to be when you take care of errands like this.
Anyway, I had plenty of time to actually read the postcard while I was waiting for my turn, and that’s when I discovered it includes the estimated value that someone places on our vehicles.
Imagine my surprise when I discovered they think my priceless truck is worth $1,519. And this right after I poured $1,000 worth of repairs into it?
What an insult!
My hurt feelings were soothed somewhat by the good news that the taxes on such a cheap truck are not very much. At this rate, I figure in a few years, instead of sending me a bill, they will start sending me a check. But until then, I will faithfully continue to pay whatever tax is asked of me, even when I know in my heart their assessment is wildly miscalculated.
So I wrote out my check, printing carefully and neatly, scrawled my sloppy signature at the bottom, took the receipt and the shiny little sticker outside and pasted the sticker onto my license plate.
And then this taxpaying citizen drove my tax-paid truck back to my tax-paid house where my tax-paid dog waited for me, driving on roads and driving past schools that you help to pay for too.
So just in case nobody else has ever said it before: Thank you.
Where would we all be without you?
