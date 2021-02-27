“Look, Granma.”
My grandgirl Briley opened a colorful fabric bag and poured out an assortment of … well, I didn’t know what they were.
“What are these things?” I asked, reaching over to pick up what appeared to be a rubber waffle. “See? It’s like bubble wrap but you can do it over and over,” Briley explained. She took the item from my hands and pressed each of the individual bubbles, then turned the waffle over and pressed them back through again.
“Well, that’s … interesting,” I said. I started to say, “What’s the point?” but that sounded rude, so I reframed my question as best I could. “What is the purpose of this particular exercise?”
Briley shrugged. “You can play with these things when you are worried or just want to relax,” she said. I cast an inquiring glance at my daughter, who also shrugged.
“They’re stress toys,” she said. “Fidgets. A lot of kids use them to control anxiety or stay focused.”
I picked up some of the other items. There were little rubber squeezy things, a thing of plastic peas that you popped in and out of a rubber pod, balls with rubber bubbles that you could push in and out, and other little gadgets that a person could just mindlessly mess around with, which I suppose is the point.
I watched Briley as she casually played with a few other items, thinking to myself, “You are 10 years old and you have the best life. What could you possibly be anxious about?”
But I didn’t say that.
Good thing, because after a few minutes, she said, “Is that the one you like?”
“Huh?” I hadn’t even realized it, but I had been playing with a little white blob of rubber shaped more or less — mostly less — like a bird. At least, I guess it was a bird; it had what looked like an orange beak and two bright black eyes. I laughed. “Yes, I like this one,” I said. “Do you think Granma might be stressed?”
Briley beamed at me. My little grandgirl is too polite to say something like “You are 63 years old and you have the best life. What could you possibly be anxious about?”
Instead, she said, “You can have that one if you want it.”
I surprised myself by saying, “You know what? Thank you. I will take it.”
I put the little bird on the table next to my big chair.
Sometimes at night, I pick it up and just mess around it. I squeeze it, I press it between my fingers, I roll it between my palms.
And as I knead it … I realize how much I need it.
Then came the unfortunate morning that I had finished reading the weekend newspaper, successfully completing the Sudoku puzzle and just feeling pretty darn good about things in general. Oh no.
As I had finished each section, I had tossed the newspapers over on the table, and they landed on the little stress bird. To my horror, the white bird was now tattooed with text from the newsprint — the way Silly Putty used to do, for people who are old enough to remember that.
My little stress bird was ruined! I felt an immediate rush of … stress.
Oh, the irony! Worst of all, the article that had transferred onto my bird was from some political article; just the kind of thing that makes me stressed in the first place.
I would be embarrassed to tell you how long I stood at the sink, washing my little stress bird over and over until finally, it was clean again. Then I carried it back and placed it gently on the table again, relieved to have escaped this disaster, promising to be more careful in the future.
Even though a person might have the best life most of the time, we all need a friend to help us through stress some of the time.
