Today marks one year since the last day everything was “the way it used to be.”
Friends and I had already been trading texts, emails and the occasional furtive phone call, updating one another on the latest cancellations and closures.
The NBA shutdown, then the NCAA.
Talk about your March Madness.
I remember standing in the lobby at my office, looking down at my phone, then up at a co-worker who had just received the same text.
He shook his head.
I said, “This is crazy.”
Or maybe I just thought it and didn’t say anything.
There was a meeting. We talked about closing schools, working from home.
I don’t know what we said.
I remember someone sat in the back of the room, as far away from everyone else as she could get.
I remember someone cried.
I didn’t cry but I wanted to.
My boss was calm as he shared expectations for how we would continue to do our jobs and take care of everyone. He told us he loved us.
Maybe I cried after all.
Looking back, I don’t know how we did what we did … but we did it.
I know exactly where I went to lunch on Friday, March 13, 2020. I went to Great Harvest on Kentucky 54.
I perched on one of the tall chairs with my ham sandwich.
I took a photograph of the inside of the restaurant. It was empty; I was the only customer.
After work, I went to pick up a loaner laptop from our computer operations team.
At some point, my cellphone rang; I put it on “speaker” mode so another person could hear. Without thinking, I set my phone on his desk. He looked horrified; I picked it up again.
My daughter and I went to the grocery store that night. It was packed. I remember thinking this was about the stupidest thing we could have done, and it was.
If there really was a wildly contagious virus making its stealthy and insidious appearance in Owensboro, this would have been the perfect place for it to wipe out half the population.
I bought bottled water, a jar of peanut butter, a box of crackers, a bag of rice, dried beans.
These are things I never buy, but they are things that would keep forever.
At one point, I pulled my grandgirl closer to my side, trying to keep her away from the hordes of other people shuffling down the aisle. Reflexively, I bent over and kissed the top of her head.
Oh no. Had I just infected her?
I already had wipes and hand sanitizer at home. Oddly, I had stocked up on these things a few weeks earlier. I also had three boxes of N-95 face masks in my emergency kit. I shared my supply with my daughter and waved goodbye as they drove away.
It would be a long time before I would see them, or anyone else, again.
I worked from home for two and a half months. There were things I liked about it, things I didn’t like.
I watched the governor’s updates every afternoon. “Beer with Beshear,” some called it. I drank raspberry tea, nodded as Andy promised we would get through this together, and developed a crush on Dr. Stack.
I walked my dog — a lot. I made a point of stopping to look at the artwork and messages kids wrote on sidewalks in colorful chalk. I put a teddy bear on my front porch so kids could play “Bear Hunt” as they walked or rode their bikes.
I waited as long as possible before bitterly canceling a visit to see my son in Denver. He assured me he understood and said everything was closed there anyway.
I worried that I would regret missing an opportunity to see him one more time.
This is how I was thinking that day, those weeks, those months.
Short, quick snatches of information, rumors and awareness.
Sometimes it was hard to tell which were which.
One year. One historic year of changes and challenges.
Looking back, there’s really only one question that I ask anymore: Did I do my best?
Sometimes I did, and sometimes I didn’t. I admit that, and I accept whatever rewards or consequences come along with my decisions.
Is it over yet? I don’t know, but we are closer than we were.
I would like to think that is true in more ways than one.
