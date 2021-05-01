I dodge raindrops as I trot awkwardly across the parking lot toward my truck, wondering fleetingly why wearing a facemask makes everything I do feel clumsy.
I open the door and fold myself into the driver’s seat, ripping off the mask with one hand as I insert the key into the ignition with the other.
I flip on the windshield wipers, glance around to make sure nothing is in the way, and steer toward the highway.
Left or right?
This day, I choose left, but as usual, even though I get a lunch hour every day, it always takes me by surprise. I never have a destination in mind.
For the millionth time — maybe more — I wish there were more restaurant options near my office. I like the few that are located in this area, but I’m tired of them. Nevertheless, convenience is always a big plus, especially on a busy, rainy day.
So I navigate the familiar road to one of the old standbys and nose my way through the drive-through to pick up the same old thing I always get here.
In days gone by, I would have parked and gone inside to order and eat. Unlike some people, I have no qualms whatsoever about eating by myself in public. Heck, if that bothered me, I’d never eat out at all.
But that’s a moot point for the time being. As has been the case for more than a year now, the dining room is closed.
So now my choices are to either take my food home … take it back to the office and eat at my desk … or just find someplace to park and eat in my truck.
On prettier days, the park is another option.
The weather was pleasant and sunnier earlier in the week, so on those days, I went home and ate on my patio. My faithful dog, always happy to see me, hovered nearby for a while in case I happened to drop anything, then with his characteristic philosophical nature, gave up and settled down on the padded mat that rests beside my chair.
We sat there together, me eating and him just happy to be there, and when I finished, I tossed him a couple of scraps. Then we sat there gazing into the distance, me assessing the health of my new lilac bush, Roof assessing his chances of catching a bird.
In case you are wondering, my lilac bush is doing fine. In case you are worried, the birds are also fine.
But it’s no fun to go home for lunch when I have to eat inside.
And since it’s raining, there’s no point in going to the park either.
So I just pull over into an empty space in the parking lot, and eat my lunch right here.
I’m not the only one.
In fact, there is an entire community of parking lot diners these days — people who eat in their cars on their lunch hours.
As a rule, we politely ignore one another, pretending not to notice the guy in the next vehicle who eats his burger in much the same way that a velociraptor would attack a prehistoric reptile (if that reptile were on a bun) or the lady parked in the next row, carefully picking through her salad while trying not to drip dressing on her shirt.
That reminds me. If the restaurant was not overly generous with their napkins, I pull a few extras from the stash I keep in my glove compartment and tuck one into my collar to serve as a bib. I am not really a messy eater, but there is something about eating with a steering wheel in my lap that makes me inclined to spill stuff.
I eat my lunch, looking through the windshield at whatever the scenery might be. Even everyday traffic can be interesting if you have the right attitude.
It doesn’t take long to eat. Sometimes I go back to work early, sometimes I take the whole hour.
I might scroll around on my phone to get caught up on some news, or maybe I will check email. Sometimes I open my YouTube app and see if I can find a video with a favorite song. “Endless Road” with Pernell Roberts and Hoyt Axton remains at the top of my hit parade.
But finally, I sigh, shove the wrappers into the trash can on the floor of the passenger seat, buckle my seatbelt and turn the key.
Another parking lot lunch gone by.
And we are one day closer.
