It was the best visit ever.
It must be true; my Dad said so.
The last time I visited Buffalo was in November 2019, a visit that was allegedly about celebrating Thanksgiving with my New York family but was really part of a surprise party for my Dad’s 90th birthday. That was a great trip — also the best visit ever — but then, well, a little thing called a global pandemic came along, and it wasn’t until last week that I was able to get away and return to my hometown and the roots of my paternal family tree once again.
My cousin Steve picked me up at the airport and took me to Dad’s house, which was pretty much exactly the way I had left it.
There was the lingering aroma of Captain Black Cherry pipe tobacco.
There was the kitchen table, cluttered in a neat and organized way with various military medals and ribbons.
There was the china cabinet filled with a display of delicate teacups and saucers.
There was the photograph of John F. Kennedy on the end table, a silent tribute to our nation’s first Irish-Catholic president. (Every time Dad walks by, he says, “Johnny, we hardly knew ye.”)
And there was my Dad, settled comfortably in his recliner, rising to his feet to greet me with a hug and a kiss as I wrestled my suitcase through the door.
I shoved the suitcase into the back room — which I secretly think of as my room — and we were whisked out to dinner, guests of Dad’s cousin. Both Dad and I packed up leftovers from our meal to take home for lunch the next day, yet somehow we managed to have room enough for a slice of fresh coconut pie.
I had arrived with an agenda in mind, one that was put into action starting early the next morning. Day after day, I mentally checked off my goals, gradually replacing a sense of intimidation with one of accomplishment.
Perhaps the most satisfying triumph was scheduling delivery of “Meals on Wheels,” following a conversation with a friendly and efficient gentleman who cheerfully offered to deliver a couple of sample meals for us to evaluate before completing the registration process. “Sign us up!” I chirped after taste-testing the sample and reviewing the menu for the remainder of the month.
Although I can’t brag about being “healthy, wealthy and wise,” I am nevertheless an “early to bed, early to rise” kind of person.
Dad, on the other hand, is a night owl who sleeps late.
But somehow, our schedules were very compatible. I got up early, made myself a cup of hot tea with the selection of Irish teabags my Aunt Sylvia had thoughtfully provided for me, and ate breakfast while reading the (excellent) newspaper I picked up off Dad’s front porch.
Then by the time Dad got up, I was ready to oversee his breakfast before launching into my list of things to do for the day, while Dad read the newspaper, listened to the local news on the radio, then watched more news on television. (Dad believes in staying informed.)
Evenings were spent in companionable conversation, the TV in the background tuned to shows we (fortunately) both enjoy: “Antiques Roadshow” and various historical documentaries. He also introduced me to a program called “Forensic Files.” (Note to self: Don’t kill anyone; you won’t get away with it.)
In between, there were visits with cousins, aunts and other relatives, a ride on a restored vintage carousel, gifts of old family photographs, and a funeral for my Uncle Bill, who had passed away in December but whose services were delayed by COVID-19. The procession was led by a fire truck; the service included a bugler playing taps and the solemn presentation of a U.S. flag to Aunt Sylvia. A real bagpiper closed the service with the haunting melodies of “Amazing Grace” and “O Danny Boy.”
All too soon, my cousin John was at the door, easily swinging my suitcase into the back seat of his car as Dad and I stood and faced one another. “Thank you for a wonderful visit,” I said.
“It was the best,” he said. “And you’re the best.”
Well, that part is probably not true.
But it sure meant a lot to me for my Dad to say so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.