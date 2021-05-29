I never knew Joseph Greene Adkins. He was the son of my grandmother’s half-sister Cleo, and I never met her either.
Joseph was born in 1921. I have only one photograph of him. He was a nice looking young man wearing a military cap at a jaunty angle. I don’t know how old he was when this picture was taken, but I know he couldn’t have been more than 23 because that’s how old he was when he died.
His name is engraved in a monument on the lawn of the old Hancock County Courthouse, one of 14 men from that county who died in World War II.
A little ways down the road, there is an old church cemetery where his parents are buried, and right nearby is a large monument engraved with his name, even though his body is not there.
“In memory of S/Sgt. Joseph G. Adkins, Jan. 9, 1921. Killed in action, Grotta Ferrata, Italy, Feb. 17, 1944 — Army Air Force,” it says.
There was a brief article in the Owensboro newspaper, listing Joseph as one of four soldiers from Kentucky listed by the War Department as “missing in action,” but that article was published in April 1944 — two months after he had apparently been killed. I guess it took that long to get through the identification and notification process.
I guess there were a lot of soldiers to identify and a lot of families to notify.
I wonder what was going through the mind of Joseph’s mother Cleo during those months of waiting, wondering, worrying.
I have a photo of Cleo, standing in the yard of a white house with a brick chimney. There are about a dozen chickens scattered around in the background. She is standing next to her son — Joseph’s brother James — and he is also wearing a military uniform. The top of Cleo’s head barely reaches James’ shoulder, but she looks like a force to be reckoned with.
James came home from that war.
Joseph never did.
There was an older brother, too; Eugene Dawson Adkins. His obituary mentions that his proudest moment as a member of the Hancock Fiscal Court was his vote to save and restore the old Courthouse … the same Courthouse where the monument to his brother still stands.
I didn’t know any of them. Their stories have been revealed to me only through other people’s memories, old newspaper clippings, old photographs … and maybe an inherited sense of loss for what could have been.
You can find a lot of different figures online, but it looks like the United States recorded about 415,000 military deaths during WWII.
All of them left someone behind. Parents. Spouses. Siblings. Children.
First cousins once removed.
Some of those who gave their lives for our country are still remembered — their losses mourned, their memories cherished.
Some have been forgotten.
I never knew Joseph.
But he is a hero to me.
I remember him, and many others, on Memorial Day.
As I place flags on the graves of my ancestors and relatives who served our country with courage and honor, I love and appreciate them all.
It is the only way I know to say “thank you” to someone who gave his life for me.
Even though he never knew me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.