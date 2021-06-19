One good thing about being a grandparent is that you get to do things with the grandkids that their parents are too busy to do — or just don’t want to do.
One of those things, inexplicably, includes a visit to a local strawberry patch.
I don’t know why a person wouldn’t make an effort to create time in his schedule to go out in the country and pick fresh, sun-ripened strawberries, but apparently, my kids are all too busy going to work and doing laundry and washing dishes and other junk. But that’s all right. That lets me chalk up yet another great learning experience disguised as an adventure.
I took Briley and Brody on one visit a couple of weeks ago, Zeke on another last weekend.
I told them all about how a man named Allen Reid planted some apple trees a long time ago and now his farm also has strawberries, peaches, cherries, blackberries, all kinds of vegetables, and of course, apples.
“This is where we go to the Apple Festival!” Briley exclaimed as we turned into the long, winding, shaded driveway leading to Reid’s Orchard.
“Can we ride the rides?” Brody wanted to know.
“Well, today we are just going to pick strawberries, but we can come back in October for the other stuff,” I said.
We stopped at the Apple House and picked up buckets and got directions to the strawberry patch. But of course, we had to browse around first, oohing and aahing over the luscious displays of fruits and vegetables.
Zeke was most interested in the jars of honey. “Is there a bee in there?” he asked.
“No, the bees are still in their hives, making more honey.”
“Does anyone live here?” Briley wondered.
“Yes,” I said. “Remember I told you about Allen Reid? Well, his great-grandson Billy still lives right on this farm. Look! There he is! See the man in the red shirt and straw hat? That’s him. Hi, Billy! We’re here to pick some of your strawberries.”
I rolled my window down and Billy leaned over to smile at my grandkids. “Well, we’ve got ’em!” he said. “Pull right around back there and have fun!”
I parked my truck in the shade of a big tree and we gathered our baskets for the short walk to the strawberry patch.
“Do strawberries grow on trees?”
“No, they grow on kind of a vine. See here? Just crouch down and look through the leaves and you’ll see a bunch of them.”
“Look, Granma! A white strawberry!”
“Yes, that means it’s not ripe yet. Let’s leave those on the vine so they can turn red for the next people that come here.”
“Eek! A bee!”
“He won’t hurt you. See, he is just interested in the clover.”
“Do bees eat strawberries?”
“No, they are looking for nectar. That’s the juice in flowers.”
“Do dogs eat strawberries?”
“No, people eat strawberries, and I think deer, and of course bears …”
“Eek! Is there going to be a bear?”
“No no no — no bears, just people.”
“And bees.”
“Well, yes, and bees. But — ”
“Bees won’t hurt you if you don’t hurt them.”
“That’s right. Bees are our friend.”
“Can we take a bee home?”
“Um, well, no, I think the bee will be happier here.”
“Look at this big strawberry!”
“Wow, that’s a whopper!”
“Look at this little strawberry!”
“Isn’t that cute?”
“Look at this funny-looking strawberry! I’m going to tell Mommy to send a picture to the guy on TV with the funny fruits.”
“I have no idea who that is.”
“Can we eat a strawberry now?”
“Well, maybe one, but we really need to pay for them first.”
“Brody ate one already.”
“That’s all right, but let’s — ”
“How much is a strawberry?”
“They will weigh the whole basket and tell us how much we owe.”
“Do they need to weigh Brody?”
“I don’t think I can afford what Brody weighs.”
“Strawberries are my favorite.”
“I like them too.”
“Can we pick a watermelon?”
“I don’t think the watermelons are ripe yet, but we can — ”
“Look how many strawberries I have!”
“That’s great! You are doing a good job. You can have strawberry shortcake for dessert tonight!”
“What’s a shortcake?”
“Well, it’s a — ”
“I see more strawberries over there!”
“Watch your step … All right, there you go. Let’s finish this row and we’ll — ”
“I spilled my bucket!”
“Here, that’s all right, I’ll help you.”
“Can you carry this for me?”
“Sure. Are you ready to go?”
“Uh-huh. Granma?”
“Yes, honeybunny?”
“This is the best day.”
“It really is.”
