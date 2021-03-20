Chalk this one up as just another example of things you don’t know you don’t know until you know.
A friend of mine was hosting an event — a special event, one worth celebrating — and for reasons that don’t matter here, I offered to take a bottle of champagne.
Thanks, he said, but added that he is more of a bourbon guy.
Well, all righty, then. I know a challenge when I hear one.
Before I go any further, let me say that I am happy Owensboro is part of the Bourbon Trail. That is one of those things that doesn’t make a bit of difference to me personally whatsoever, but I know there are a lot of people who apparently like to travel around and drink bourbon, and anything that brings visitors to my beautiful hometown is all right with me.
That is pretty much all I know about bourbon — that some people really like it — but hey, what else do you need to know?
Well, I found out.
I went to the bourbon store to buy a bottle for my friend.
I knew that bourbon comes in different flavors, or brands, or whatever. Kinda like Coke, Pepsi and RC, I figured; if you ask for one and get another, it’s no big deal. Right?
No.
Turns out there are hundreds — maybe thousands — of bourbons.
I roamed up and down the aisle, looking, I’m sure, like a lost lamb.
Another customer came in just then. He strode confidently into the aisle where I was wandering around, and went straight to a certain area and picked up a certain bottle. Two of them, in fact.
Our eyes met.
His were curious: Why was this forlorn-looking lady just standing there?
Mine were desperate: How did this guy know what he was doing?
“Do you need some help?” he asked.
Why, yes, I replied. Yes, I did.
I fumbled with my phone, hunting up the email my friend had sent, where he had helpfully supplied three different names that had assumed were just suggestions of some sort. You know, the way you tell someone to bring “a dessert” to a potluck. I never imagined that there was such a vast array of choices under that umbrella.
“Uh … Evan Williams,” I said. “Is that a bourbon or someone’s name?” Like maybe a moonshiner, I wondered silently.
The guy didn’t answer, just reached over and pointed to a bottle that was pretty much right in front of me. “Right here,” he said.
“Larceny,” I read off next, thinking to myself that nothing that starts with larceny can end well.
The guy leaned around me. “Right next to you,” he said.
I looked back at the list, hoping my embarrassment was not too obvious.
“Um, Buffalo Trace,” I said.
He looked past me and said, “Down there … little more … right there. There.”
I looked at the label. It had a buffalo on it.
“I’m from Buffalo,” I said, adding, “New York,” as if I didn’t already look stupid enough.
“I’ll get this one.”
“Good choice,” said the guy, and I followed him to the cashier.
The cashier rang up the guy’s two bottles and said, “That’ll be $78.53.”
“WHAT?!?” I exclaimed.
Both guys turned to look at me. What little dignity I’d ever had was already in shreds, so I just said, “That must be good stuff.”
The guy left, probably sorry he’d helped me, and I put my bottle on the counter.
“Is this good stuff too?” I asked, hoping to salvage this encounter.
“That’s the low-end of a really good brand,” the cashier guy said, “but it’s still really good stuff.”
“Well, good,” I said.
I paid whatever he asked for — at this point, who cared — picked up the bottle (which they really do put into brown paper bags, just like in the movies) and slunk out to my truck.
Thus began and ended my life as a bootlegger. It was way too stressful for me.
But if the tourism people ever want to start a Soft Drink Trail … I’m in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.