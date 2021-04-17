My first memory of interacting with Keith Lawrence goes back about 45 years ago when I was a very young employee at the Messenger-Inquirer, working part-time about 60 hours a week in four different departments.
On this particular day, I was working in the library, where news articles were clipped, filed and indexed in binders so reporters could research previous stories while writing follow-ups. I have no idea what he was writing about, but Mr. Lawrence came in and asked if anyone knew how to spell “Pinocchio.”
I did.
That was the first, last and only time I ever knew anything he didn’t know.
You have to remember, this was long before there was such a thing as the internet. The M-I was on the cutting edge of technology in those days, but even then, there was still great value and respect for people just knowing things.
And here’s what I know: Nobody is more deserving of induction into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame than Keith Lawrence.
My flower of congratulations is only one of many in the well-deserved bouquet of tributes that have been shared since that news was first announced.
It’s important to note that Mr. Lawrence was nominated by three of the most beloved and highly respected individuals in our community — Johnny Maglinger, Kirk Kirkpatrick and David Yewell — so that right there tells you something.
But I hope people also paid attention to the tribute paid to Mr. Lawrence by his boss, executive editor Matt Francis. Matt said some really important things that deserve to be repeated … and deserve careful reflection from all of us:
“I hope people understand the significance that Keith has essentially spent his entire adult life working to inform and entertain this community, while also promoting everything Owensboro and this region has to offer to an audience far beyond our local borders. … Most importantly, many of our most loyal and long-time readers go out of their way to tell me that a Keith Lawrence byline is a symbol of trust that they are getting fair and accurate reporting.”
Journalists — writers, reporters, photographers — document history as it happens. In all the 27 years I worked at the M-I, starting at age 17, I never met a single reporter who had any agenda other than the truth.
I cannot understand the thought process of people who get their “news” from Facebook or social media. First, they need to ask themselves where that information originates, and for what purpose.
And even when the original source is a credible news organization, it’s worth taking a moment to consider the value of a reporter sitting in meetings, reading documents, doing research, exploring context, interviewing people, following leads, cultivating sources and a million other things … all before the story is ever written.
It seems like everyone has a favorite “freedom,” but it is disheartening to see that a lot of people who cling most fiercely to certain of our rights are quick to disparage the essential importance of a free press. And by the way, “free” doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be a reasonable compensation for the information. Remember that reporter sitting in meetings, reading documents, doing research and all that stuff that neither you nor I are willing or able to do ourselves? Well, he or she deserves to be rewarded — paid — for their time, talent and service.
I have serious concerns about what the future holds for all of us as news organizations across the country struggle to survive just because people think information should be given to them for nothing.
Who, then, is going to sit in those meetings, read those documents, do the research and tell the stories … tell the truth? Who do you really trust?
A long time ago, another executive editor held a contest with a prize of $100 for whoever came up with the best motto for the newsroom. My entry and one written by Paul Morsey were selected as the winners, and we each got $50. I don’t remember what Mr. Morsey’s said — something about integrity and credibility and other important stuff.
Mine said what I still believe to be true about the Messenger-Inquirer and the people I know, love and respect. In retrospect, it was kind of dopey, but it was my way of saying “thank you” to all the reporters who have sat through those long meetings, read those obscure documents, done the tedious research to keep the rest of us informed and aware:
“We jump in the water — our readers get wet.”
Thank you to Keith Lawrence and every reporter who jumps in the water every day to splash us with truth.
