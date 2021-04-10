It was the trip I didn’t take that inspired all the trips I took.
It was the summer of 1996 and I was working away in my little cubicle in typical worker bee fashion, grinding out another day of labor without much more to look forward to than an endless stretch of days and years that looked just like this one.
A woman who worked in another department stopped by my desk as she arrived at the office. It was just a casual conversation, one not unlike dozens that had taken place before, but this one made a difference that would last for a lifetime.
Somewhere along the way, I asked the usual blah blah generic question: “What are you doing this weekend?”
And that’s when Susan responded with a most unusual answer: “I think I might drive down to Atlanta and catch some of the Olympic Games.”
I was astounded. “Do you have tickets?”
“Nah!” she scoffed. “But there’ll be scalpers all over the place. I might not get to see the big-ticket events like gymnastics or basketball but there will be plenty of the smaller sports I can get into. You know; badminton, stuff like that.”
This was amazing.
The idea that someone would, or even could, just hop in a car and drive off to Atlanta — or anywhere else, really — was just amazing to me.
Well, she went.
And I didn’t.
But I never forgot it.
Now what you have to remember is that I grew up in a family that didn’t have a car. We walked everywhere we went. I was a senior in high school before I ever got as far as either Evansville or Bowling Green, both of which seemed like exotic destinations.
So “travel” wasn’t really part of my reality.
A few more years went by before I actually put into action the lesson I had learned in 1996. That was in September 2001, when everything changed, and one of the things that changed was me.
As soon as it was possible to do so, I booked a trip — a flight — just to prove that nobody could stop me from doing that.
And from that point on, I have had a trip on the horizon every day of my life.
Some have been relatively modest, but still a big deal to me: The Show of Shows in Louisville. Lunch at the Whistle Stop Café in Glendale. Willard Library in Evansville.
Others have been more ambitious: Taking my Dad to visit the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Horseback riding in the Badlands of North Dakota. Walking back in time on the wooden sidewalks of Virginia City, Nevada. Driving from Colorado to Los Angeles (and back) with stops at every national park along the way. And yes, Atlanta.
Still others have exceeded even my wildest imaginings: Ireland. German, Poland, the Czech Republic. China. The Bahamas. Hiking el Camino de Santiago de Compostela — twice.
The best trip is always the next trip … and there is always a “next trip.”
So for anyone out there who might need to hear it, here is the word you’ve been waiting for:
GO.
Wherever you go, trust me: You will find what you are looking for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.