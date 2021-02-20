It wasn’t until I put the books back on the shelf that I realized the common denominator.
I have three bookshelves at my house, and they are more-or-less organized by topic, which is how I like to sort my books. My particular version of organization has nothing to do with the Dewey Decimal system or anything that would make sense to anyone else, but the problem is that there are a lot of books that fit into more than one category, and so I have to make a choice about whether to put it in the general area where most of the westerns are, or whether it makes more sense to put it with the books that make me cry, or whether it should go among the row of books I’ve had since I was just a little kid, or whether it should go on the shelf that is just tall enough to accommodate books of its height.
Anyway, “London Calling,” “If I Never Get Back” and “The Ghost of Dibble Hollow” all go on different shelves, even though — now that I stopped to think about it — they are all about time travel. Well, the last one counts if you consider that the ghost of Miles Dibble was sort of a time traveler as he showed up 60 years after he died.
I shrugged. I am often overly forgiving of myself, which I consider a fault (but guess what: it’s one I forgive) so I just put the books back in their places and drifted into the living room to sit in the moose chair and look out the window at the snow, which was swirling delicately down in the glow of the streetlights.
I had stayed up late to read, caught up as I was in the story. It had been a long time since I’d read any of these books, so although I remembered the general outline of the plot and knew well enough whether or not there would be a happy ending, there were certain details that caught my attention; details I’m not sure I had noticed the last time I read these stories.
And now, sitting in the quiet and the dark, I looked out the window and imagined some time-traveling memories of my own.
Like the big snow of 1978, when I trudged to work in snow well over my knees, and was one of only a handful of employees who kept the entire operation humming. I moved from department to department that day, doing whatever needed to be done whether it was my job or not. Mostly not. Everyone was both serious and cheerful at the same time. We knew we were doing important work, and we were proud of it.
Years later, there was the big ice storm of 2009. My dog Dazy and I spent the night on the couch; if the big tulip tree in the backyard came crashing down, it would have crushed us in my bed. We huddled together in the big military sleeping bag stuffed with feathers, listening to the sounds of trees and transformers crashing and exploding. We didn’t even realize until the next morning that a huge limb had fallen through the kitchen ceiling.
Well, there was nothing to do but sweep up the plaster and mop up the water, and then try to figure out how we would keep from freezing until the power came back on.
We ended up sleeping at my office for the next two weeks, the big sleeping bag rolled up under my desk by day, and Dazy and I stretched out on the floor by night. Dazy greeted my boss with a threatening growl when he arrived at work each morning; she was in charge now. I washed up in the ladies’ room as best I could, and finally managed to track down my kids to make sure they were safe.
It was Beth who impressed me most; she told me later that she had asked herself who in town would have both an emergency generator and food, then made her way to the hospital to eat in the cafeteria.
Wish I had thought of that. I was living on junk out of the vending machines.
It was by pure coincidence that I happened to read three books that all involved the concept of time travel, all during a week that brought back memories for many people who have experienced the major weather disasters of our lifetimes, or who still remember stories shared by their ancestors of disasters that took place before we came along.
I’m not sure the winter of 2021 will reach those epic levels — at least, not yet … at least, I hope not — but part of the fun of a big snow or an ice storm is remembering “the big ones.”
We survived those. We’ll survive others.
And when we pass those stories down to our children and grandchildren, well, it’s just a way of saying that time travel really is possible.
