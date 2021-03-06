I wouldn’t call it hubris. It’s more like a burden of responsibility that I bear, feeling responsible as I do for all kinds of things that one would think are far beyond my control.
It’s my fault the Buffalo Bills didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year. Goodness knows, Josh Allen and the Buffalove Nation did their part. They won all year long without me ever watching a game, and then — poof! — just when it mattered most, I watched them play and the season ended in bitter defeat.
I promise, Bills: I will support you with my eyes closed next year.
Likewise with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Every year, they have a great season, rolling their way toward March Madness with the kind of power born of predestination. That was, until this year, when my mind was on other things and I neglected to wish them well and radiate confidence in victory in their direction.
Oops.
The only thing that would have doomed them more would have been for Charles Barkley to “guarantee” a winning season.
I’m so sorry.
But on the other hand — I am doing my part to make up for these cosmic stumbles in a very important way — I took down my winter decorations and put up the spring stuff last weekend.
Gone are the evergreen wreath and the holly off my porch.
The winter flags have been placed into storage until next year.
The Christmassy pillows on my rocking chairs have been replaced with a more Eastery set.
Goodbye green and red.
Everything is pink and purple and yellow now.
I pace back and forth in front of the little flower bed in my front yard. I had big plans for this area last year, but then everything slammed shut just as I was getting ready to buy mulch and really get serious about this project.
But then the stores closed and my plans withered away like last season’s begonias.
So I just let the little patch go seed all summer, and now, after a long, miserable winter, it’s looking pretty bedraggled and forlorn. I need to wait now for my daffodils to peek through the weeds, as I want to be careful not to disturb them in any way, but as soon as they show up, the tangles of dead grass and what looks like tumbleweeds will be dragged out and replaced with pretty little flowers and maybe some of that cool ornamental grass like my neighbor has.
Or maybe my neighbor won’t notice if I just yank up a clump of his and replant it in my yard.
In the meantime, I anxiously check on the status of the spider cocoon in my Rose of Sharon bush. I worried about it all through the ice storm and the heavy, torrential rains, but it seems to have survived the winter intact. I need to trim the bush, just shape it up, really, but I will wait until all danger of frost is past and will make sure not to bother my friend the spider.
I stand on the sidewalk and look toward my house, analyzing with a critical eye to ensure that everything about it says “Welcome, spring!”
In fact, that’s what the flag actually says, and all I can do is hope spring can read, because I mean it.
The wreath of forsythia on the front door adds a bright touch to the house, and even on days that are just barely over the minimum temperature threshold, I open windows to let the cool air waft through and clear out the dry, dusty, stale remnants of winter.
The sun is bright, the sky is blue, the grass is … well, not quite green yet, but we’ll get there.
After all, it’s my responsibility, and I assure you that I am doing my part to usher in the season of renewal.
