Western Kentucky University's public radio station is bringing its Lost River Sessions concert series to Owensboro's Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $20 and $27 including fees.
They're available at www.bluegrasshall.org.
The 90-minute show will feature Ian Noe, a singer-songwriter from Beattyville, who's a fast-rising star in folk music.
Rolling Stone's review of Noe's latest album, "Between the Country," says he "recalls vintage John Prine as he details a world of small-town hardship. Despite being front-loaded with its best material, 'Between the Country,' is nevertheless a stunning statement through and through, full of breathless moments of defiance and despair."
Darius Barati, the Lost River Sessions' producer, said, "Ian has a throwback sound. When you hear him for the first time, he just clicks with you. His music connects instantly with people. He's getting big so fast that this might be the only time we'll be able to afford him. We try to focus on the next big names."
In August, Noe will be on a tour that includes shows in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany and England.
Barati said the show will be recorded for WKU public radio -- FM 89.5 in Owensboro -- for broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5.
This will be the first time the Lost River Sessions has been recorded in Owensboro.
But it may not be the last, Barati said.
"The bluegrass museum is aligned with the music we want to do," he said. "We've worked with them at ROMP for several years. So, once the museum was open and we saw the facility, we knew we wanted to go there with a show. We'd absolutely love to do it again from time to time."
The Lost River Sessions website says it "explores the region's storied music scene from the roots up by featuring musical talents in the folk, bluegrass and Americana genres performing intimate live sets in various iconic venues across South Central Kentucky."
Only this time, it's in north central Kentucky.
