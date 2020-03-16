Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of the Diocese of Louisville announced effective immediately, all public celebrations of mass will be suspended. Also, Bishop John Stowe, of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, suspended all masses until further notice starting Tuesday.
The Courier Journal and the Herald-Leader, respectively, announced the news on Monday.
The Messenger-Inquirer has contacted the Diocese of Owensboro and is awaiting a reply.
