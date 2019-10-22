Louisville man arrested after stealing vehicles, leading officers through field

A Louisville man was charged with theft and fleeing police Monday night after leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase through a field with a stolen vehicle and a trailer carrying two UTVs.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say deputies were called to Wright Implement on Carter Road at 9:21 p.m. Monday after a company employee reported a person had broken into the lot and had taken a company pickup truck and a trailer, which was loaded with two John Deere "Gators."
Reports say as a deputy was responding to the scene, he saw the truck and trailer pass him on U.S. 60 East, traveling about 90 miles per hour and heading toward Kentucky 144. The deputy pursued but turned off his emergency lights after the truck entered into the westbound lane of Kentucky 144, forcing other drivers off the road.
Reports say the deputy followed, and the stolen truck, driven by Robert A. Eberle, 41, of Louisville, turned into a driveway in the 5000 block of Kentucky 144, drove through the yard, crashed through a fence and entered a soybean field. Reports say Eberle, who was dragging the wire fence behind him, got stuck going down a slight incline, and that Eberle jumped out and disappeared from sight.
Eberle was found hiding under the stolen truck, reports say. Inside the truck, deputies found a bag containing wrenches, screwdrivers and a clown mask. At Wright Implement, deputies found the gate lock had been cut and ramps had been used to load the Gators onto the trailer.
Reports say Eberle told deputies he "was in Owensboro partying and ran out of money and was just trying to get home."
Deputies are investigating to determine if others were involved in the thefts. Eberle was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police and various misdemeanor charges.
Eberle was being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messener-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
