A Jefferson County Public Schools principal is apologizing to families for her school's treatment of students at a weekend dance.
Eastern High School Principal Lana Kaelin said she wanted to address the incident -- which involved school staff using rulers to inspect the hemlines of girls' dresses at a homecoming dance -- and find a "path moving forward."
"I understand your concerns and truly regret that some of our students were not able to enjoy their evening," Kaelin said in a letter to students and parents. "Understandably, we had students and families who were upset or hurt by what took place, and for that I apologize."
JCPS provided The Courier Journal with a copy of the letter Monday evening.
On Saturday, some students were denied entry to Eastern's homecoming dance because their dresses were considered too short. The school had communicated the dress code to families through a school newsletter, which said dresses must be no shorter than 2 inches above the knee.
In the fallout, dozens of students denied entry were told by police officers to leave school property. Not all had access to immediate transportation.
Parents responded on social media to the incident, posting photos of girls' outfits and questioning why the school considered their dresses indecent.
The district does not have a uniform dress code. Individual schools set their own policies.
In the letter to families, Kaelin said Eastern's dance dress code will be reviewed by student, parent and teacher representatives.
"At the end of the day, we want to make certain that all students are able to come and enjoy the dances, and that parents also feel the events are safe and fun for their students," she said.
The full letter:
"Dear Eastern High School Families,
I wanted to take some time today to address what happened this weekend at our homecoming dance as well as our path moving forward. I understand your concerns and truly regret that some of our students were not able to enjoy their evening. Understandably, we had students and families who were upset or hurt by what took place, and for that I apologize.
The dress code for our formal dances will be reviewed by student, parent and teacher representatives so that we can gather valuable feedback and suggestions that will help ensure the dress code is fair and equitable for all students. Additionally, I want you to know that we will be reviewing how we communicate the dress code to all students and families as well as our processes for entering the dances to ensure that families feel both informed and welcomed to our events.
At the end of the day, we want to make certain that all students are able to come and enjoy the dances, and that parents also feel the events are safe and fun for their students. To that end, we will be working with our different stakeholders of our school community to ensure that happens. I also encourage you to please share suggestions with your SBDM or PTSA representatives or any of our administrative team.
Thank you for your patience as we have these discussions and plan for future events, and I look forward to working together so that we can positively impact future events for all of our students."
