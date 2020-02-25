Love and Logic Parenting Group classes are from 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday now through March 31 in the Willen Learning Center at the Mary Kendall Campus, 201 Phillips Court. The classes are open to the public.
The course is free and open to the public. Those who attend at least five of the six sessions will receive a certificate of completion. For more information, call 270-683-6481 Ext. 232.
