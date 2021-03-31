Area residents struggling with their household energy bills now have an additional two weeks to receive benefits through the 2021 Winter Crisis Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Known as LIHEAP and operated through Audubon Area Community Services Inc., the program provides a maximum benefit of $400 to individuals meeting the requirements for emergency energy assistance.
“The crisis program typically runs from January through March or until the funds are depleted,” Social Support Services Director Robyn Mattingly said Tuesday. “This year across the state there still are funds available so our state office has granted this two-week extension.”
The extension will run through April 15 or until the remaining funds are exhausted on a first-come, first-serve basis, she said.
Program applicants must have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level guidelines, as well as have received a disconnect notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane.
This year’s applicants can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount or if they are on an arranged payment plan. Applicants must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent. Crisis applicants who participate in a pre-pay electric program are eligible if they are within 10 days of running out of electric services.
Households that have not reached the maximum benefit of $400 since Jan. 4 are encouraged to apply.
To apply, visit www. audubon-area.com and click on the “request assistance” tab at the bottom of the page to schedule a call from a LIHEAP employee or to download an application and upload required documents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no applications are taken in-person. Applicants may also call Audubon Area Community Services Inc. offices in each county from 8 a.m. until noon weekdays.
• Daviess County — 270-686-1662
• Hancock County — 270-927-6500
• McLean County — 270-775-6145
• Ohio County — 270-775-6145
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
