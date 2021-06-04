Officials with the LST-325 in Evansville, the last fully operational Landing Ship, Tank from World War II, will be holding an event Sunday to honor the 77th anniversary of D-Day.
D-Day marks the invasion of Normandy, France, by the Allied forces on June 6, 1944.
The LST-325 was first launched on Oct. 27, 1942, and sailed across the Atlantic Ocean for the last time in 2000 before it was preserved in Evansville. The ship still goes on tours, and will be sailing to Brandenburg, Ashland, and Charleston, West Virginia in September.
The LST-325, one of 1,051 from WWII, made 44 trips to Normandy from England, hauling supplies to Normandy and returning with wounded soldiers.
The D-Day commemoration will include vehicles from WWII and re-enactors telling visitors the story of the landing at the Normandy beaches.
There will also be a 21 gun salute and a sounding of Taps to honor the anniversary. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the LST-325 at 610 NW Riverside Drive in Evansville.
Retired Master Sgt. James Goodall, of Owensboro, who has been with the LST-325 since 2007, organized this event after the board of directors decided that they should do something to recognize the anniversary.
Having a background in art, Goodall has designed and constructed most of the historical displays on the tank deck of the LST-325.
Goodall said that it’s important to him to bring history alive to the younger generation. He said that he began to feel more connected to history after meeting World War II veterans, and that their stories have stuck with him throughout his life.
“At the end of a tour, I tell the tour group that those who built the LST-325 are long gone,” Goodall said. “But when we sail, they sail with us.”
Entry into the event will cost $15 for adults, $7.50 for ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and under. There will be some attractions on the shore walk that are free.
“It takes a lot of money and hard work to keep the WWII LST-325 operational,” Goodall said.
The LST-325 is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The anniversary ceremony will be on the main deck of the ship.
