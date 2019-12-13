Luedke named sheriff's deputy of the year

During the 2019 Daviess County Sheriff's Department Awards ceremony on Thursday night, Sheriff Keith Cain and his fellow officers celebrated a year of heroism, camaraderie and just plain solid police work.
In all, 64 awards were given out over six categories, including life saving, distinguished service, outstanding commendation, sheriff's unit commendation and advanced certification,
The coveted deputy of the year award being bestowed upon Deputy Jason Luedke.
"Deputy Luedke has truly earned this award the old-fashioned way, through hard work and his persistent can-do attitude," Cain said. "He has not been nominated due to any singular event, but for his outstanding and consistent work and leadership throughout this entire year and career."
Luedke, an Owensboro native, is a seven-year veteran of the department. Spending four years in the Marine Corps after graduating from Owensboro High School, he returned home to finish his education and pursue his dream of becoming a member of law enforcement. He joined the department in 2012.
Aside from overseeing the Daviess County Sheriff's Department annual report and department website, Luedke is also a police training officer and has studied basic narcotics investigation, crisis intervention, social media and internet investigation, crime scene investigation, patrol tactics, emergency pursuit driving, first aid and CPR as well as patrol rifle training. He even streamlined the awards ceremony and aided Cain in the ceremony for his fellow officers.
During his time, Luedke has been no stranger to awards having received an excellent arrest award, outstanding commendation award as well as multiple sheriff unit commendations and life-saving awards.
His hard work and dedication are only the tip of the iceberg of his tremendous character, devotion to duty, work ethic, constant dependability as well as his never-ending quest to better himself so that he can continue to lead by example, Cain said.
Upon receiving his award, Luedke thanked his peers and the department for their support and guidance.
"I am very conscience to the fact that there are many deputies who are just as deserving of this award as I am," he said. "I wouldn't be where I am today without my parents, my friends, those that I work with and especially those that I work with on third shift."
2019 Daviess County Sheriff's Department Awards
Advanced Certification
Deputy Casey Foster
Sheriff's Unit Commendation
Deputy Matt Alexander (Three Awards)
Corporal Lee Blanton
Deputy Alex Coomes
Deputy Russ Day (Three Awards)
Deputy Casey Foster (Two Awards)
Corporal Tyler Free
Sergeant Chester Freels (Two Awards)
Deputy Hunter Harris (Three Awards)
Sergeant Duane Harper (Two Awards)
Deputy Chris Hayes (Four Awards)
Deputy Jared Kessinger
Deputy Jake Klotzback
Deputy Jason Luedke (Three Awards)
Deputy Zach Morris (Two Awards)
Detective Jared Ramsey
Deputy Lacey Schroader
Deputy Kelsey Skaggs
Detective Jared Spurrier
Major Bill Thompson
Deputy Josh White (Two Awards)
Detective Brad Youngman
Outstanding Commendation
Deputy Matt Alexander
Deputy Phil Ashby (Two Awards)
Deputy Russ Day
Deputy Hunter Harris
Deputy Zach Morris (Two Awards)
Detective Jared Ramsey
Deputy Kelsey Skaggs
Life Saving Award
Deputy Matt Alexander
Corporal Lee Blanton
Deputy Alex Coomes
Deputy Russ Day
Deputy Casey Foster
Corporal Tyler Free
Deputy Jake Klotzback
Deputy Kelsey Skaggs
Distinguished Service Award
Civilian Anthony Cobb
Civilian Jenny Day
Deputy Russ Day
Deputy Casey Foster
Deputy Jake Klotzback
Chief Financial Officer Shelly O'Bryan
Deputy Josh White
Special Deputy Allen Youngman
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.