Luedke named sheriff's deputy of the year

Daviess County Sheriff Deputy Jason Luedke

During the 2019 Daviess County Sheriff's Department Awards ceremony on Thursday night, Sheriff Keith Cain and his fellow officers celebrated a year of heroism, camaraderie and just plain solid police work.

In all, 64 awards were given out over six categories, including life saving, distinguished service, outstanding commendation, sheriff's unit commendation and advanced certification,

The coveted deputy of the year award being bestowed upon Deputy Jason Luedke.

"Deputy Luedke has truly earned this award the old-fashioned way, through hard work and his persistent can-do attitude," Cain said. "He has not been nominated due to any singular event, but for his outstanding and consistent work and leadership throughout this entire year and career."

Luedke, an Owensboro native, is a seven-year veteran of the department. Spending four years in the Marine Corps after graduating from Owensboro High School, he returned home to finish his education and pursue his dream of becoming a member of law enforcement. He joined the department in 2012.

Aside from overseeing the Daviess County Sheriff's Department annual report and department website, Luedke is also a police training officer and has studied basic narcotics investigation, crisis intervention, social media and internet investigation, crime scene investigation, patrol tactics, emergency pursuit driving, first aid and CPR as well as patrol rifle training. He even streamlined the awards ceremony and aided Cain in the ceremony for his fellow officers.

During his time, Luedke has been no stranger to awards having received an excellent arrest award, outstanding commendation award as well as multiple sheriff unit commendations and life-saving awards.

His hard work and dedication are only the tip of the iceberg of his tremendous character, devotion to duty, work ethic, constant dependability as well as his never-ending quest to better himself so that he can continue to lead by example, Cain said.

Upon receiving his award, Luedke thanked his peers and the department for their support and guidance.

"I am very conscience to the fact that there are many deputies who are just as deserving of this award as I am," he said. "I wouldn't be where I am today without my parents, my friends, those that I work with and especially those that I work with on third shift."

2019 Daviess County Sheriff's Department Awards

Advanced Certification

Deputy Casey Foster

Sheriff's Unit Commendation

Deputy Matt Alexander (Three Awards)

Corporal Lee Blanton

Deputy Alex Coomes

Deputy Russ Day (Three Awards)

Deputy Casey Foster (Two Awards)

Corporal Tyler Free

Sergeant Chester Freels (Two Awards)

Deputy Hunter Harris (Three Awards)

Sergeant Duane Harper (Two Awards)

Deputy Chris Hayes (Four Awards)

Deputy Jared Kessinger

Deputy Jake Klotzback

Deputy Jason Luedke (Three Awards)

Deputy Zach Morris (Two Awards)

Detective Jared Ramsey

Deputy Lacey Schroader

Deputy Kelsey Skaggs

Detective Jared Spurrier

Major Bill Thompson

Deputy Josh White (Two Awards)

Detective Brad Youngman

Outstanding Commendation

Deputy Matt Alexander

Deputy Phil Ashby (Two Awards)

Deputy Russ Day

Deputy Hunter Harris

Deputy Zach Morris (Two Awards)

Detective Jared Ramsey

Deputy Kelsey Skaggs

Life Saving Award

Deputy Matt Alexander

Corporal Lee Blanton

Deputy Alex Coomes

Deputy Russ Day

Deputy Casey Foster

Corporal Tyler Free

Deputy Jake Klotzback

Deputy Kelsey Skaggs

Distinguished Service Award

Civilian Anthony Cobb

Civilian Jenny Day

Deputy Russ Day

Deputy Casey Foster

Deputy Jake Klotzback

Chief Financial Officer Shelly O'Bryan

Deputy Josh White

Special Deputy Allen Youngman

