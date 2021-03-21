Luke 14 Ministries in Madisonville was founded in the belief that it is better to give than to receive.
With that mission in mind, the local non-profit has helped to fund an elementary school in Chimaltenango, Guatemala.
Co-founder Brad Long said the opportunity to help run a school in Guatemala was just what the organization was looking for. Now, that the mission is in place, Long said funding the project has become the primary focus.
“I feel our community can rally around this school and bring a level of hopefulness to the children and families that are associated with it,” said Long.
For the last several years, Luke 14 has partnered with Madisonville native Hannah Hundley, who serves as executive director at the school, to help pay the tuition for some of the students. Long said he was able to visit the school two years ago.
“It was cool to see a school run by someone from Madisonville thousands of miles away in Guatemala,” he said.
Hundley moved from Madisonville to Guatemala in 2014 and has spent the last four years working with the school.
“I joined the project when it was just beginning,” she said.
The school started with three grades and 17 students, now there are seven grades and 70 students, she said.
In Guatemala, the average child receives about four years of schooling and the education system has many challenges, she said.
The literacy rate is low, which leads to high poverty and malnutrition.
“Our students receive a quality bilingual education focusing on English-language instruction, small class sizes, interactive learning, and Christ-centered teaching,” said Hundley.
Many of the students have scholarships to attend the school, and for those who pay, the cost is below the average cost of other private schools in the country, she said. The low or no cost allows parents to spend their limited resources on other needs like furthering the education of older siblings, building a house or providing food for their family.
Long said Luke 14 helps pay for some of the student’s tuition to ease some of that financial burden and provide other opportunities for the people living in Guatemala.
Education opens opportunities for the Guatemalan people like in business, so they can provide for their families, he said.
The school not only impacts the students’ lives, but also employs 12 staff members.
“We are hoping to gather support and awareness to be able to sponsor classrooms or individual students,” said Long. “The idea is to eventually have every child sponsored.”
Hundley said it has been a blessing for the school to have a committed and passionate group of individuals supporting them.
“It will allow us to grow the school and have a greater level of communication with our supporters in the states,” she said.
Hundley said the school strives to meet the needs of the whole child, whether that is providing a student with shoes for PE class, a bed to sleep in at night or food.
“We are seeking sponsors for each of our students, to ensure they successfully continue their elementary education with us,” she said.
Sponsorships cost $50 a month, but Luke 14 will take one-time donations or monthly donations.
To sponsor the education of a student in Guatemala or for more information, visit Luke 14 Ministries LLC Facebook page or email luke14 ministriesllc@gmail.com. Any donation made to Luke 14 Ministries is tax-deductible.
