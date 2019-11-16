LUNCH WITH LESSONS

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com DCPS Board of Education vice chairman Dale Stewart talks with students Austin Burch, left, Tucker Story, Alexis Bacilio-Gomez and Briley Kamuf during the “Family Style Dining” project at lunch on Friday at the Sorgho Cafe at Sorgho Elementary School. The eight-week project is designed to help students to develop friendships with new classmates, while learning how to communicate respectfully with others, trying new foods, and practicing good manners. Adult leaders such as Stewart will guide the students with good examples.

 Alan Warren

LUNCH WITH LESSONS

