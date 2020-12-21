The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Kentucky State Police
• Chance M. Allen, 22, of the 1700 block of Epworth Lane, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Richard Blackburn, 39, of the 1600 block of Griffith Avenue was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs and fees, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Holly Gillaspie, 35, of the 5400 block of Hiahleah Court was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking under $500, parole violation and non payment of court costs and fees.
Owensboro Police Department
• Alexandria N. Askin, 26, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue, was charged Saturday with theft of identity of another without consent.
• William Leachman, 26, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue was charged Friday with no registration plates, no registration receipt, no insurance, first degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment and no operators-moped license.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
• Angela L. Pelley-Aubrey, 50, of the 900 block of East Fifth Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree possession trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and opiates), trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.