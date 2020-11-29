The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Bruce Davis, 61, of the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged on Friday with first degree wanton endangerment.
Allison Frazier, 21, of the 700 block of Madison Avenue was charged on Friday with first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle).
Jacob Gordon, 37, of the 1400 block of Grapevine Road was charged on Saturday with third degree burglary, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, giving an officer false identifying information and contempt of court libel/slander.
Ivy Roby, 25, of the 600 block of Sycamore Street was charged on Saturday with disregarding a traffic light, operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
James Porter, 49, of the 200 block of Meridian Avenue was charged on Saturday with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Heather Nelson, 32, of the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court was charged on Saturday with resisting arrest, first degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.