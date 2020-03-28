The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David Frasure Jr., 38, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
•Johnathon Bray, 19, of Livermore, Kentucky was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Meth), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
