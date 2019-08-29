$15M Riverport road project nearing end of Phase I

A $15-million road project that will benefit the Owensboro Riverport Authority is making progress since being announced late last year.
Brian Wright, the Riverport's president and CEO, told the board Wednesday that the project to widen Industrial Road (Kentucky 331) between U.S. 60 and Rinaldo Road is nearing the end of Phase I.
According to Wright, 90% of the Phase I design is complete and the required environmental portion is 70% done.
Phase I involves the preliminary designs, impact on utilities and checking right of ways.
"I'm very pleased with where it's at and I'm relatively shocked that the environmental is as far along as it is," Wright said. "All indications are there's nothing major; no showstoppers; no red flags coming out."
Once Phase I is done sometime in the fall, the project will go into Phase II. It will entail final design, right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocations and submitting for bids.
The Riverport was awarded an $11.5 federal grant in December 2018 that will cover the bulk of the construction costs for the 1.5 mile stretch of road.
Plans call for the widening of Industrial Road to three lanes and bypass a sharp curve located at Medley Road across from Hausner Hard-Chrome Inc.
Between 4,500 to 5,000 vehicles a day, 45% of which are large tractor-trailers hauling upward of 20 to 25 tons apiece, travel Industrial Road. The region comprises mixed-use development with the riverport and 13-plus industries to the north and apartment-subdivisional housing and commercial development to the south.
Because the road goes a half-mile into the port to access river and railway, Wright said there will have to be a contractual agreement signed with the U.S. Maritime Administration to initiate the grant funds.
The agreement, Wright said, will include a detailed timeline, scope of work and a budget.
"Maritime won't sign the agreement until Phase I is finished," he said.
If there are no snags, construction is expected to begin late 2020 or early 2021.
The Riverport is expecting to schedule a public meeting or a meeting with only the right-of-way owners sometime in the fall as well.
"As it stands right now, it will probably be public," Wright said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
