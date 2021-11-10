The name of some military veterans from history have become household names, while others, despite their sacrifices and accomplishments, have passed from memory. Recently some local residents who remember Colonel Wilfred Benjamin Crutchfield have sought to right this wrong and have the Madisonville native given the honor he deserves. A brick honoring the veteran, who died in a training accident in 1968, was placed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Madisonville earlier this month.
Crutchfield, a graduate of Madisonville High School, joined the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II, and went on to become one of the most decorated pilots from Kentucky to serve in that war, flying P-47D Thunderbolts over the European theater. After the war, he remained in the service and flew during both the Korean and Vietnam wars with renamed the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of Colonel.
According to the American Air Museum of Britain, it was during the Battle of the Bulge where Crutchfield distinguished himself. Then a Captain in 378th Fighter Squadron, Crutchfield discovered and reported over 1,500 Nazi vehicles staged in an area around Prum, Germany. The Air Corp launched a devastating attack, destroying over 315 trucks and seven tanks, along with numerous artillery positions.
After serving for more than 20 years, flying combat missions in three different wars, a mix-up during a training mission over Washington state would turn tragic.
According to an account posted to arlingtoncemetery.net, on April 15, 1968, Crutchfield and Lt. Colonel Ivan O’Dell were flying from Mather Air Force Base in California to McChord Air Force Base in Washington aboard a T-33 training jet when they crashed into Mount Ranier. The pair of decorated veterans were scheduled to undergo ejection seat retraining and certification.
A December 5, 2005 article that ran in the Idaho Falls Post Registers said that as the jet traveled north, their flight was handed off from flight control at Mather to an air traffic controller at McChord. An “inexperienced” controller gave the pilots a set of coordinates, to which O’Dell responded, “Your instructions do not correspond to my instruments.”
Soon after radio contact was lost.
The T-33 is believed to have flown into a glacier on the side of Mount Ranier at around 10,800 feet above sea level. Rescue and recovery attempts were made, but the altitude and weather prevented teams from locating anything other than some small debris.
In September 2004, hikers at Mount Ranier reported locating wreckage of an airplane at around 6,700. Two weeks later teams from the National Park Service and the Air Force mortuary located the t-33 with the bodies of both men still inside. When the plane crashed, it appeared to have become embedded inside of a glacier. Over the next 37 years it had continued to travel down the side of the mountain along with the glacier until it reached a point where it thawed enough to be freed from the ice.
In January 2006, both Crutchfield and O’Delll were buried during a service at Arlington National Cemetery. Earlier this month a block was placed in the Madisonville Veterans Park in Crutchfield’s honor, and to remind Hopkins County residents of his service.
