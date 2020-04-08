While many things have slowed down around Owensboro-Daviess County, three of the city’s major projects are currently right on schedule.
Work surrounding relighting the Glover H. Cary “Blue” Bridge, the demolition of Gabe’s Tower and overhaul of Fisher Park are moving forward, said Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager.
Due to limited traffic due to work and travel restrictions, the work on the projected $1.9 million Blue Bridge project is moving right along, Hancock said.
“Traffic has been lighter,” he said. “That has definitely made it easier on the contractor (Groves Electrical). Right now, we are hoping to have the project completed in July, but, just like with everything else there could be disruptions, especially as the contractor needs certain materials coming from overseas supply chains. So far, it hasn’t hit us. We aren’t planning on delays, but we just don’t know right now.”
While hopes are high for the bridge’s July completion date, the major face lift of Fisher Ark is on schedule to be completed fully by its original May deadline, he said.
“Amanda Rogers (city parks director) has done a phenomenal job,” he said. “The park looks amazing. They have the fields down and the new surface, the entryway, parking lot; they are racing toward that May deadline. I had my concerns with the weather and the pandemic, but it is on schedule.”
City officials even hope that the late summer-early fall demolition of Gabe’s Tower will still happen as scheduled, Hancock said.
“Right now Klenck (Company) is doing the inspection on the environmental side and making sure hazards are verified before beginning the process of moving,” he said. “There is some asbestos in the floor, panels, and popcorn ceiling. They will also conduct the neighborhood and seismic measurement devices on the edges of the property to ensure safety checks. Our goal is late August or early September, but there is the potential for slowdown.”
Despite the potential from slowdowns, from streets to major projects, city employees have risen to the challenge, he said.
”Even being taxed, our crews are working to make sure that things can run as normally as possible,” he said. “I have to commend the ladies and gentlemen out there working even in these challenging times. My hat goes off to those that keep this city running.”
