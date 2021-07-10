While the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has decreased significantly since the height of the pandemic, the Green River District Health Department is continuing to report new cases of the virus in Daviess County.
Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department, said Friday that the vast majority of these new cases are in individuals who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination.
“We are seeing general community spread and we see a host of settings,” Horton said. “People who have been exposed to friends and family, we will see a co-worker here and there, but really the take-home message on prevention at this point is get vaccinated.”
According to the GRDHD’s Friday report, there were 48 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 15 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, five in Ohio County, six in Union County, and two in Webster County.
Daviess County also had one COVID-19-related death reported in the latest numbers by the GRDHD. The statewide number of deaths was reported at 7,253 on Friday.
Horton said that the virus is still affecting a wide age range of people, but health officials are seeing more under the age of 50 contracting the virus.
“In Daviess County, 55% of people 18 or older have had at least one dose of the vaccine; if you look at the population that is 65 and above, it is 82%, so our older population has a higher level of vaccination so we are seeing fewer cases within that demographic.”
Horton said there is still vaccine hesitancy in the community and he believes the sharing of misinformation, such as on social media, is the biggest culprit.
“If you look at our rates, even though our rates are better than some of the surrounding counties, we still trail the rate for the state and the country as a whole,” he said. “That just has to do with the fact that we are southeastern state where we are seeing a lot of hesitancy.”
Horton said he would like to see Daviess County’s overall vaccination rate closer to the national average, which is currently about 67%.
“We set this goal in the United States to have about 70% of the adult population vaccinated by the Fourth of July; the country missed that slightly; they were at 67%, and earlier this week for adults with at least one shot in Daviess County, we were at 55%,” Horton said. “I would like to see us higher; I would like to see us closer to that 70% mark.”
As far as what the future might look like in regards to COVID-19, Horton said he believes the virus could be around for quite some time to come.
I think probably in the next several years that COVID-19 is something that we are probably going to have to pay attention to,” he said. “I hope that we get to a point where it is something where people like me at the health department are watching it and working on it, but maybe the general public does not have to think about it so much.”
As for keeping those outbreak clusters and spikes of the virus down, Horton said the answer is already here.
“The solution is there,” he said. “It is just collectively, as a community, will we all put in the work that it takes to get us there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.