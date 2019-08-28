Make-A-Wish wants to make sure regional kids' wishes come true. To do that, the nonprofit is planning a fundraising dinner at Reid's Orchard.
The event is titled Boilin' in the Boro. It features a low country boil — a one-pot meal for the masses that started life as Frogmore Stew— and a bourbon tasting.
Steamer Southern Seafood Kitchen of Bowling Green will cook on site a feast of shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn. Dessert is the restaurant's famed peach cobbler, said Lisa Reeves, Make-A-Wish senior development officer for Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.
"We grant a lot of wishes in the Owensboro and Daviess County area," Reeves said. "This funding is vital to make sure those wishes are granted."
Make-A-Wish grants wishes for kids battling critical illnesses. Many of them and their families travel to places like Orlando, Florida, to visit Walt Disney World Resort.
The average child's wish costs between $8,000 and $10,000, Reeves said. "Some are less. Some are more, depending on what they wish for."
Typically, Make-A-Wish grants up to 14 wishes a year in Daviess County and the surrounding area, Reeves said.
Boilin' in the Boro will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Reid's Orchard, 4818 Kentucky 144. Guests are asked to dress in casual summer clothes.
"We'll have a cocktail hour and silent auction," Reeves said.
Dinner will follow, and local Make-A-Wish recipients and their families will make presentations about their wishes.
A live auction will take place, followed by music and dancing.
Auction items are still being gathered; however, a week's stay in a Destin, Florida, beach house and a box in Keeneland are already in hand.
Tickets cost $1,000 for a table that seats 10 or $100 per individual. Reservations should be made no later than Sept. 17. To make reservations online, go to http://bidpal.net/boilinintheboro.
For more information about Boilin' in the Boro, contact Reeves at 502-272-4375 or by email at lreeves@oki.wish.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.