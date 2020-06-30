The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release of big summer movies until late July.
So, Malco's Owensboro Cinema Grill is going to a Friday, Saturday and Sunday-only schedule starting Friday and continuing until July 31.
A news release said "Unhinged" will be available then.
Also coming are "The Broken Hearts Gallery" on Aug. 7, "Tenet" on Aug. 12 and both Disney's "Mulan" and "Antebellum" on Aug. 21.
Karen Melton, vice president and director of marketing for the theater chain, said all theaters will be fully operational in August.
