The Malcolm Bryant Corp. is making a $50,000 investment in public art in downtown Owensboro.
Madison Silvert, the company's president, said "Deep Waters," a 23-foot tall polished stainless steel double bass, like those used in a bluegrass band, will be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, on the Veterans Boulevard curve beside the Owensboro Convention Center.
It will have LED light along the metal cables -- representing the strings of the bass -- with several color changes a day.
"It really is beautiful," Silvert said.
The sculpture weighs approximately 3 tons.
It was created by Greg Harris, a Tell City, Indiana, artist, and is being assembled by Eddie Austin, owner of Austin's Metal Mafia in Cannelton, Indiana.
"It's a team effort," Silvert said.
He said stylized waves on the neck of the bass represent the nearby Ohio River.
This is the Malcolm Bryant Corp.'s third public art investment in Owensboro.
In 2006, the company installed "Acclivis," a large stainless steel and water sculpture by Housi Knecht of Berne, Switzerland, at The Springs Health Centre.
Last year, it added the Hampton Inn & Suites Waterfront Pig in front of that downtown hotel.
The latest sculpture will be on the northwest side of the hotel.
There's been a strong push locally for more public art -- especially in the downtown area -- since 2006.
Today, there are more than 20 pieces on display.
One of the oldest -- Gary Bielefeld's "Kentucky Mirror Mosaic," a giant mirrored map of Kentucky, which stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the building at 319 E. Second St. -- is having its glass replaced this winter.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
