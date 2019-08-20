A downed power line and a faulty air conditioning unit caused Brescia University to close campus Tuesday afternoon.
Owensboro Fire Department Chief Steve Mitchell said a motor in an air conditioning unit malfunctioned and began smoking in the campus' main building. The unit did not catch fire and was switched off, Mitchell said.
Meanwhile, a downed power line caused the campus and surrounding neighborhoods to lose power. Sonya Dixon, spokeswoman for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, said an area roughly between Fifth Street and Ninth Street and between St. Ann Street and Center Street lost power. It was restored by 1:55 p.m., Dixon said.
