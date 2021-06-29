There was quite a large crowd on hand in Squire Hite’s court in 1921 for the trial of John W. Estes, charged with striking his wife and her mother, Mrs. Lizzie Arnold. The man was arrested on a warrant by Mrs. Arnold who swore that he struck his wife several times, and cursed and abused them both. Estes denied the charge and says that he “laid his wife and her mother down gently on the floor” and took precautions not to hurt them. He claimed that the mother-in-law disturbed the peace of the home. The jury evidently believed him, for it fixed his fine of $100 to 1 cent.
• June 28, 1921, W.A. Thweatt, formerly of Livermore, has been arrested in Aberdeen, Mississippi, following an indictment against him charging him with the murder of his wife. His wife was burned to death under suspicious circumstances at their home shortly after they moved there last December from Kentucky. Thweatt was the beneficiary of $33,000 of insurance carried on her life. His actions aroused the suspicions of local insurance agents.
• June 29, a lightning-fast track is promised for the matinee harness and running races and the bicycle, motorcycle and automobile races at the fairgrounds at the American Legion Fourth of July celebration on Monday. Work will begin on the track in the morning and it will be harrowed, dragged and sprinkled until it is in perfect condition. The motorcycles have been tuned up and some of the fastest time ever witnessed on a dirt track is expected.
• June. 30, Asa Perdue, his wife, daughter Pauline, and sons, Peter and Jones, escaped death and probably subsequent incineration when lightning struck their home near the state Normal School and set it on fire. The shock stunned all members of the family but they recovered sufficiently to extinguish the blaze before it had gained dangerous headway. The bolt demolished the roof, tore out the side of the dwelling in the second story where the boys were sleeping and shot down through the floor of the room where Perdue, his wife and daughter were in bed.
• July 1, the playground leaders of the Community Service met at the Chamber of Commerce and decided to dismiss the playground activities all day on the Fourth of July in order that they may cooperate with the American Legion in their big program. The matter of lighting the playgrounds was taken up and it was arranged for representatives of the Community Service to go before the commissioners and see what can be done. Lights on the ground are the greatest need at present time.
• July 2, Ike Owen, who was recently appointed as a distillery guard, has been released because he is over 50 years of age. There is a ruling that no man over 50 years of age can enter the Internal Revenue Service. So far no one has been appointed to take Mr. Owen’s place.
50 Years Ago
• June 28, 1971, Junior Olympics eliminations highlighted activities in the city playground program last week as each park held a meet to see who would participate in the city finals this week. The Junior Olympics program, which includes track and field competitions in five age groups, is a national program that starts on a playground level with winners advancing all the way to a national competition. Local winners will compete next in New Albany, Indiana, on July 10.
• June 29, “Coach” C. V. Watson will retire on Wednesday. For the past 19 years, he has been superintendent of McLean County Schools, but to most of his friends, he has remained “coach” from the many years before that when he coached Calhoun basketball teams. Watson has been the head of McLean County schools during some of their growingest times — new high schools at Livermore and Calhoun, a new elementary school at Island and an elementary addition at Livermore, and educational television sets installed in all schools.
• June 30, this year, Owensboro has entered the “All-Kentucky City” competition sponsored by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. A special committee of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce revealed the city’s entry into the competition during a meeting with Pat Hayden. Owensboro will submit projects in eight of the 11 categories: industrial and commercial, residential development, recreational programs, cultural programs, public health and welfare, education, utilities and services, and ecological improvement programs.
• July 1, “Death to Traitors—Protection to the Constitution.” So proclaims a banner on a lithograph owned by Orbra King, a Civil War enthusiast from Pleasant Ridge. The print is of the Owensboro Volunteer Regiment that fought during the Civil War. King bought the picture a week ago from a friend. A capsule history of the regiment at the bottom of the print says the group organized at Owensboro on Oct. 1, 1861. The picture was made by Charles Shober on Jan. 24, 1863, while Owensboro Volunteers were at Russellville.
