A Frankfort man was accidentally shot and killed in an apartment Sunday afternoon when a gun was fired next door, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
Samuel Sexton, 20, was visiting a friend’s apartment in the 400 block of Murray Street when a gun accidentally was fired in the unit across the hall. The bullet flew into the apartment, through a couch, and struck Sexton in the back, according to Captain Dustin Bowman. Police were called just before 3 p.m. Sunday, he said.
There was one other person in the apartment who was unharmed, police said.
Trevor Fridenmaker, 20, was handling the gun when it went off, police said.
Police said that Fridenmaker had attempted to hide the handgun. Bowman also said that police found another handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Fridenmaker’s apartment.
Fridenmaker has been charged with manslaughter, evidence tampering and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.