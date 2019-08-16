Man arrested after hitting road worker, fleeing scene

An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment after striking a road worker Thursday on Veach Road and fleeing the scene.
Owensboro Police Department officers were called to Veach Road near East Byers Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Thursday. Officers spoke to a road worker, Joseph Wheatley, who told officers he was directing traffic when a black Lexus, driven by a man later identified at Nestor Y. Santiago, 36, of the 3000 block of Asbury Place, tried to drive through the intersection. Wheatley halted Santiago's vehicle, reports say.
Santiago backed out of the intersection and waited for a while, "then took off through the intersection, striking Wheatley with his vehicle," reports say. Wheatley rolled of the Lexus' hood and onto the ground. Wheatley told officers the Lexus fled the scene.
A witness who followed the Lexus said the vehicle stopped and a man got out of the driver's side and a woman got out of the passenger side. Several witnesses told officers a man had been driving the vehicle.
When officers located the vehicle on Asbury Place, Santiago and his girlfriend, Andrea Williams, told officers that Williams had been driving and claimed Wheatley had not been struck. The vehicle had damage consistent with the way Wheatley and witnesses described the collision, reports say.
Santiago was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident while failing to render aid and possession of marijuana. Santiago was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
