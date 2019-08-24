Man arrested after leading deputies on vehicle chase

An Owensboro man was arrested early Friday morning after leading Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputies on a vehicle chase for several miles.
The incident began at 1:43 a.m. Sheriff's department reports say deputies were notified of a reckless driver at U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144 swerving across the roadway.
Reports say a deputy saw a red utility-style pickup truck driving erratically and began following the truck, and saw the driver cross the center line of Kentucky 144 five times.
When the deputy turned on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the pickup, the driver, later identified at Byron W. Huff, 66, of the 4800 block of Honeysuckle Lane, refused to pull over. Reports say Huff ignored the deputy's siren and kept driving east on Kentucky 144.
According to police, the deputy "observed (Huff) continuing to swerve over the center line multiple times. At times, he "was in the opposite lane."
Huff then turned onto Kentucky 1389, swerving over the center line several times, and traveled down the roadway with deputies behind him for several miles, reports say. Huff then turned into a driveway in the 10000 block of Kentucky 1389.
Huff told deputies "he had used methamphetamine just prior to deputies attempting to stop him," reports said.
Huff was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was later transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.
Huff was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, driving under the influence, reckless driving and seat belt and turn signal violations. He was being held in the detention center Friday afternoon.
