An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment after a 30-minute standoff Wednesday evening that began with the man pointing a handgun at passers-by and a city police officer.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident began at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday when people in the area of East Parrish and Wing avenues reported a man was pointing a handgun at others. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the police department, said an officer responded to the scene in his vehicle, and the man, later identified as Ryan J. Bean, 34, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road, pointed a handgun at the officer.
The officer backed away from Bean and called for backup, Boggess said.
East Parrish Avenue was shut down for a time as Bean went back inside his vehicle and refused to come out. After 30 minutes, Bean came out of his vehicle unarmed and surrendered.
A handgun was found inside the vehicle. Bean was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Bean was also charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police for a Tuesday incident where officers tried to stop Bean's vehicle after a suspected drug deal and he fled the scene.
Bean was being held Thursday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
