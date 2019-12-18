A man who fled a Frederica Street store after allegedly shoplifting in the presence of an off-duty police officer was arrested Tuesday afternoon after pulling a knife and fighting with the officer.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident occurred at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at the T.J. Maxx store, 5101 Frederica St. Reports say OPD Officer Michael Davis was off-duty and shopping when a man, later identified at Joey E. Ray, 40, of the 4500 block of Towne Square Court, attempted to leave the store and set off the anti-theft alarms at the front door.
Davis followed Ray outside and ordered him to stop. Ray initially fled but then attempted to strike Davis. The two then fought in the parking lot and Ray pulled out a knife and threatened to stab Davis, reports say.
Davis was able to knock the knife away and it was picked up by a bystander. The two continued to struggle until other officers arrived and subdued Ray, reports say.
Ray was reported to have been carrying various items from the store and was wearing several items with security tags on them. When questioned, Ray said he didn't believe Davis, who was bitten during the altercation, was a police officer.
Ray was charged with third-degree assault (police officer), theft by unlawful taking over $500, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree terroristic threatening and other charges. He was incarcerated Wednesday at the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.