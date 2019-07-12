Man arrested in connection to business burglaries

A Owensboro man was charged Friday with seven counts of third-degree burglary in connection with a series of burglaries at businesses that occurred over the last month.
Bradley E. Underwood, 49, who recently moved from Louisville to Owensboro, was charged Friday in connection with the burglaries that occurred between June 15 and Thursday. The burglaries all took place at spas and beauty salons.
The burglaries took place at Allure Salon and Spa on Salem Drive, All About You Salon on Salem Drive, Lavish Hair Salon on Salem Drive, Studio Slant on Emory Drive, Serenity Place Salon on Tamarack Road, Savi Chic Boutique on Triplett Street and Bella Vita on Triplett Street.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said in most of the burglaries, under $100 in cash was taken. The exception was at a June 30 burglary at Studio Slant, where about $1,200 in cash and checks were stolen.
The last of the burglaries took place Thursday at Bella Vita. Boggess said OPD had images of a possible suspect and a patrol officer spotted a man fitting the description on a routine patrol. The description included tattoos that were seen in the department's images of the suspect.
When the officer stopped to talk to the man, who was later identified as Underwood, "he was giving some fishy answers" to the officer, Boggess said.
The officer brought Underwood in for questioning and detectives then obtained a search warrant, where they obtained additional evidence, Boggess said. Underwood has been living at the Colonel House Motel since moving to Owensboro.
"There was a partial shoe print located at one of the scenes that matched one of his shoes as well," Boggess said.
Third-degree burglary is a class D felony. Underwood was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(1) comment
Congratulations to a sharp eyed patrol officer
