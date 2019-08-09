The Daviess County Sheriff's Department has charged Sean N. Graham, 32, of the 300 block of Clay Street, with first-degree burglary in connection with a break-in at Apollo High School on March 28.
Deputies said the arrest of Graham by the Owensboro Police Department earlier on other burglary charges helped solve the case.
The Apollo burglary caused the school to be closed for a day.
Bob Dych, an assistant principal, entered the school at 6:17 a.m. that day.
After hearing a door slam, he reviewed the school's surveillance footage in time to see a man dressed in black leaving the building, the sheriff's department said at the time.
Officials decided to dismiss classes because it took time for deputies to check the building to ensure that no one else was in the school.
Graham has been in jail since June 19 on other burglary charges.
"This boy has been a suspect from early on in the investigation," Sheriff Keith Cain said Friday. "OPD had affected his arrest for a string of burglaries in that general area, and they'd identified him as a potential suspect at that time."
Cain said OPD obtained the clothing Graham is wearing in the video at the high school.
Graham was shown in the video carrying a baton, which elevated the charge to first-degree burglary, Cain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.