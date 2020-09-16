An Owensboro man was taken into custody after several hours Tuesday, after hiding in a home from police.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers and U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a federal warrant on Michael M. Fairrow, Jr., 35, of Owensboro at a home in the 3900 block of Evergreen Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, when Fairrow climbed through the attic to an adjacent home.
The occupants of the home fled without injury. After several hours, Fairrow surrendered without incident and was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.
