A Hancock County man was charged with murder Wednesday night in connection with last week's fatal shooting of a man on McCulloch Avenue.
Brandon L. Ress, 35, of Hawesville, was charged with murder in the death of Michael S. Crowe, 49. Crowe was found with a gunshot wound to the neck on Dec. 23 at a home in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue. Crowe died at the scene.
An Owensboro Police Department press release says Ress is being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.