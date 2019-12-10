An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting a firearm during an altercation.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say James P. Arnold III, 58, of the 4900 block of Old Hartford Road was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for the incident, which occurred just after 2 p.m. at Arnold's home.
Reports say Samuel T. Burden, 25, of Calhoun, was working for Arnold at the home when Arnold told Burden to leave for allegedly being under the influence. Reports say Arnold found Burden in a barn on the property a couple hours later and the two got into an altercation. Reports say Burden was again told to leave and was walking down the driveway when Arnold fired shots from a firearm "in an effort to scare Burden off."
No one was injured in the incident. Arnold was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center. Burden was charged with public intoxication and also booked at the jail, reports say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.