An Owensboro man who told sheriff’s deputies he was playing a virtual reality game with Jesus was charged with burglary, indecent exposure and criminal mischief early Thursday after hitting cars and breaking into a home on Kentucky 1554.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say deputies were called to the area of West Fifth Street Road and Kentucky 1554 to investigate “a male subject running down the roadway completely nude and hitting passing vehicles with his hands.” Major Barry Smith, the department’s chief deputy, said a caller told dispatch a man was hitting cars and yelling random things.
While on their way, deputies received another report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1900 block of Kentucky 1554, reports say.
Inside the home, deputies encountered John N. Stefanopoulos, 41, of the 4100 block of Farmington Court. Reports say Stefanopoulos was nude and “had a substantial amount of blood and mud on his body,” and started walking toward deputies and ignoring commands to stop.
Reports say when Stefanopoulos started running at deputies “in an aggressive manner,” a deputy tased him, causing him to fall to the ground. Stefanopoulos was placed in handcuffs but managed to get up and tried to run at deputies again.
After being read his rights, Stefanopoulos told deputies he had “used mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality game together,” reports said.
The home Stefanopoulos had entered had holes punched in the walls, “blood smeared on several windows and several pieces of glass laying on the floor,” reports say.
Smith said Stefanopoulos had no connection to the home he entered or the people inside. “It was just random,” Smith said. “There was no rhyme or reason to any of it.”
Stefanopoulos was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree indecent exposure, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing and public intoxication.
Stefanopoulos was incarcerated Thursday morning in the Daviess County Detention Center.
