The Kentucky State Police charged a Philpot man with felony wanton endangerment and more after a Wednesday night chase near Whitesville.
KSP reports say troopers and Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to a home to respond to a suspicious person. Reports say officers encountered Jonathon D. Mattingy, 29, of the 9900 block of Kentucky 144 and ordered him to put up his hands, but Mattingly got into his truck and drove off.
Officers chased Mattingly, who stopped his vehicle several times and yelled at officers, reports say. Mattingly eventually pulled into the driveway of his home and got out of his vehicle, ignoring commands to stop. Officers used a Taser and a sheriff's department K-9 on Mattingly. At times, Mattingly would reach for his pocket, which was later found to contain a handgun, reports say.
Mattingly was charged with driving under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing evading police.
